Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake as Share Value Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 7,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,163 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 35,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 3.98 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 945,207 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,564 shares to 8,153 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,177 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.77M for 55.02 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.