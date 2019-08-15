Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Upped By $675,540 Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake; John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Sentiment Is 1.6

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and trimmed stock positions in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.32 million shares, up from 3.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 46.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 5,004 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 15,743 shares with $2.13M value, up from 10,739 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $64.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 4.12M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $169.57 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 803,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 140,792 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,368 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 10,430 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 4,077 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.06% or 48,105 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Dorsey Whitney Company Llc reported 6,313 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Company invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.87% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 96,501 shares. Preferred Ltd owns 138 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,409 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 378,514 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. D Scott Neal invested in 8,052 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 166,400 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt owns 2.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 19,997 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.18% or 149,245 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $105 lowest target. $125’s average target is 8.46% above currents $115.25 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 15. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) stake by 17,637 shares to 6,312 valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 64,372 shares and now owns 641,716 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XHS) was reduced too.

