Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increases Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Jhl Capital Group Has Upped Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake by $7.58 Million; Stock Value Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 11,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 27,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 16,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42 million, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.13M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – NTSB Revokes Tesla’s Party Status; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Recalls Early Model S Cars to Retrofit Power-Steering Part; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Loss/Shr $4.19; 28/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-VW expects to beat electric car sales goal on China, Europe demand; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Expects Tesla’s Future Cooperation With Data Requests; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 29/03/2018 – Gregory Vousvounis: Tesla Learns About Reflexivity; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Files to Create Wholly Owned Company in Shanghai; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH; 21/05/2018 – While Tesla’s Model 3 sedan has some competitive features, Consumer Reports couldn’t give it a full-throated endorsement as yet

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 6,604 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,642 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.