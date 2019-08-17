Benjamin F Edwards & Company Stake in Cintas (CTAS) Has Lifted by $359,358 as Share Value Rose; Hanson Mcclain Maintains Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 161% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 2,884 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 1,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 444,683 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il reported 5,930 shares. Massachusetts-based Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 0.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 30,272 shares. Amer Intll Group Incorporated holds 38,906 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14,766 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 5,272 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 432 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 228,493 shares. First Bank & Trust accumulated 0.46% or 31,267 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited invested in 0.06% or 56,071 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 329,113 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.51% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 225 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Bets on Rising Demand Amid Higher Input Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top-Performing Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Corp to Gain From High Beverage Can Demand, FX Woes Stay – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 4,660 shares to 157,017 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 10,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,323 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Investments Limited Company has 20,035 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Meritage Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. Company Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.56% or 71,698 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 782 shares. 31,454 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.91% or 34,716 shares in its portfolio. 4.25M were reported by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Jacobs And Commerce Ca holds 1.37% or 136,385 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.14% stake. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.23M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 2,214 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 15,040 shares. Paw Cap reported 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lourd Capital Ltd Com reported 6,718 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 34,884 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon announces tender offers for 15 series of notes – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.