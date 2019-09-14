Benjamin F Edwards & Company Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) Trimmed by $551,738 as Share Value Rose; Goodwin Daniel L Holds Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 8,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, down from 21,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,050 shares to 17,851 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 9,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0% or 2,565 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fdx Advsr has 24,227 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 877,330 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 20,669 shares. First Trust Lp holds 86,822 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,312 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 47,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 408,904 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.35M shares stake. Westchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5.97% or 2.91M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co reported 15,145 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Barclays Plc reported 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stearns Fincl Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdings has 560,777 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 7,955 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.06M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 53,622 shares. Conning owns 739,454 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 65,869 shares. 321,772 are held by Svcs Automobile Association. Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.04M shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust holds 66,536 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group has 23,610 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 1.29M shares. Hm Payson And holds 0.18% or 91,303 shares in its portfolio. Carroll reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).