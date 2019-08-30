Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; First Capital (FCAP) Has 2.8 Sentiment

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 45.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 10,906 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 35,124 shares with $1.89 million value, up from 24,218 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 2.56M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results

First Capital Inc (FCAP) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.47, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 5 sold and trimmed stock positions in First Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 169,535 shares, up from 158,922 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

First Capital, Inc., a federally-chartered savings bank, operates as the bank holding firm for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company has market cap of $190.14 million. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in First Capital, Inc. for 4,548 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 4,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 510 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,805 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Ishares Tr stake by 83,117 shares to 150,441 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 42,984 shares and now owns 369,017 shares. Spdr Series Trust was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oppenheimer & Co owns 178,625 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gru Limited Co reported 125,799 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 6,204 shares. Coho Ltd stated it has 3.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Central Bankshares reported 0.07% stake. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.04% or 63,806 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.85% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moneta Group Inc Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 2,188 shares. 1.14M were reported by Spf Beheer Bv. 8,165 are owned by New Vernon Invest Mgmt. Martin & Inc Tn holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,774 shares. Moreover, Hrt has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 38,813 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,891 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Com owns 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,460 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 21.81% above currents $61.02 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15.