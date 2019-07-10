Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.57 Million; Exelon (EXC) Position Boosted by Putnam Investments Llc

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 8,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 64,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $203.09. About 12.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 893,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.13M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307.31 million, up from 5.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 3.34M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 6,737 shares to 7,222 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 83,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,441 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 47,326 shares for 7.55% of their portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability reported 1.62% stake. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 21,252 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 3.65% or 4.41M shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt accumulated 87,486 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Paragon Capital Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,867 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 1.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Hldgs Group stated it has 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 2.09% or 39,241 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 492,084 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,877 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 256,711 shares. Of Vermont holds 2.79% or 170,941 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 153,354 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $426.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Cornerstone Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Trustco Bancorp N Y has 0.68% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 12,020 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,464 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Llc stated it has 68,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com holds 1,340 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.1% or 4.47 million shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.22% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.82 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mariner Limited Co has 188,909 shares. Bragg reported 0.7% stake. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,025 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.06M shares. Foster Motley Inc accumulated 51,534 shares.