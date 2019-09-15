Benjamin F Edwards & Company Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Visa (V) Position by $362,954

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 24,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 6.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 17,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 75,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 57,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Finance Service Inc owns 21,635 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) invested 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9,050 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,033 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 27,587 were accumulated by Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability. 111,629 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Co. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Assoc Md has invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,793 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 48,518 shares. Zacks Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 42,692 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1,441 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,030 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,686 shares to 25,248 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,304 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,462 shares to 19,177 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 30,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,627 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.