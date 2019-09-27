Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Increased Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $446,845; Enerplus (ERF) Position Increased by Sir Capital Management Lp

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 150.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 8,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $749,000, up from 3,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.68 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1.54M shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 12,174 shares. 41,208 are owned by Narwhal Cap. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3.85M shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Il invested in 0.02% or 43,927 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.29% stake. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc owns 8,762 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Ltd has 0.75% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.29 million shares. 13,772 were reported by Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 58,337 shares. Bowling Mngmt Llc holds 4,239 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Covington Advsrs reported 51,143 shares. Cincinnati Ins has 0.87% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fil has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,899 shares to 12,893 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 91,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buying Exxon Stock Is an Income Play Now, a Growth Name Later – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 175,876 shares to 338,600 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 250,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,644 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enerplus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 9 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Turbo Growth Stocks Set to Explode Soon – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019, Twst.com published: “Enerplus Corporation: Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for October 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.