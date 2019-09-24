Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Its Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) as Stock Price Rose; Donegal Group (DGICA) Stock Price Rose While Old Republic International Has Increased by $726,000 Its Holding

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 664,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15M, up from 616,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 4,214 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 8,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, down from 21,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 428,718 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 15,281 shares to 17,355 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52 million for 12.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,270 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold DGICA shares while 10 reduced holdings.