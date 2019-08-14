Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Boosted Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $348,336 as Share Value Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 4,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.38. About 4.42 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 151,799 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.22% or 128,008 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associates Lc has invested 0.37% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cls Invests Limited holds 103 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chevy Chase Tru holds 632,105 shares. 51,990 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bollard Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.42% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 425,974 shares. 606,880 are owned by Comm Fincl Bank. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 32,309 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs owns 55,930 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 3.21 million shares. Shelton holds 3,110 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 8,806 shares to 105,961 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Senior Loan Port Nyse Arca Inc by 287,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).