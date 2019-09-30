Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Avianca Holdings Sa (AVH) Market Value Rose While Ashmore Group Plc Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Avianca Holdings Sa (AVH) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 458,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.69M market cap company. The stock increased 9.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 565,626 shares traded or 242.80% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.6%; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 10/05/2018 – AVIANCA 1Q OPER REV. $1.17B; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, up from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Oh owns 409 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 3.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swiss Bancorp reported 1.36 million shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 2.76% or 738,984 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 964 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co accumulated 3,618 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chartist Ca has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 375 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C reported 1,004 shares. Fragasso reported 0.16% stake. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% or 135 shares in its portfolio.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,549 shares to 111,593 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 611,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 126,151 shares to 601,151 shares, valued at $30.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.