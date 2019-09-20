Benjamin F Edwards & Company Upped Valero Energy New (VLO) Position; As Udr Com (UDR) Share Value Rose, Holder Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $427,064

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 150.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 8,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $749,000, up from 3,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 2.12 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 37,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 1.42 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.01M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (NYSE:ELS) by 3,821 shares to 15,512 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “UDR, Inc. is Another Rising Real Estate Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR: Strong Growth Outlook But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.