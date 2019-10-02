Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.68 Million; As Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shares Declined, M&R Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $408,720

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 15,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 65,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 50,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 4.91 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 2.85 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management holds 65,878 shares. Financial Bank Of The West reported 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 824,540 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisor Limited Com holds 105,268 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 491,565 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 1.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Invest Management Llc invested in 0.7% or 8,018 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 70,293 shares for 1% of their portfolio. South State invested in 2.13% or 165,483 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Hwg Hldg LP has 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,949 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 177,974 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners Limited.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 6,150 shares to 1,726 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 77,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru reported 523,119 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.04% stake. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oldfield Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 62,100 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt owns 33,796 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. 2,241 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clark Capital Mngmt Gp owns 333,137 shares. Tdam Usa owns 132,196 shares. Violich Mngmt invested in 0.87% or 45,068 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 7,544 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 62,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 71,413 shares.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.