Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $740,720; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Share Price Rose, Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 99.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 110,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 221,758 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 110,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 499,850 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 29,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 19,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates invested in 178,262 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hartford Finance Mngmt has 0.55% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,000 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.88% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 84,808 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 21,594 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First National Trust has 1.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 137,211 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,131 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 268,052 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 15.81 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,636 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 80,588 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.34% or 343,310 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 200 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 154,620 shares to 1,025 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 38,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,103 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcdaniel Terry And Co stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bb&T owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 69,685 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 2.76% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ameriprise accumulated 221,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northeast Invest Management holds 6,753 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Texas-based Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Montag A Assoc stated it has 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mengis Capital reported 5,900 shares. Hartline holds 0.05% or 3,440 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 14,390 are owned by Noesis Mangement. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware owns 29,084 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 15,990 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $188.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 25,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,788 shares, and cut its stake in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Safe And Stable Way To Earn A 6%+ Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.