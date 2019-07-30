Benjamin F Edwards & Company Holds Stake in Southern Co (SO); As Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Share Value Declined, Par Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 8,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 32,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 1.55M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 103,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.62M, up from 8.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 1.31M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Adds New Cities and Routes as It Advances West Coast Strategy; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Travel Products Unit Includes JetBlue Vacations, Travel Insurance, Cruises and Car Rentals; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 3.1%; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O MARCH LOAD FACTOR 89.0 PCT, UP 3.3 POINTS; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SEES 1Q RASM UP ABOUT 6.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp holds 0.01% or 8,900 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 292,862 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company has 14,546 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 0.24% stake. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Welch Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 587,450 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 14,341 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 42,996 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A owns 766 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 5,289 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv. 39,421 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Na has invested 0.29% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 12,154 shares to 89,479 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 41,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,550 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 31,229 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 5 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,841 shares stake. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 64,371 shares stake. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 26,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 391,795 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Burns J W And Comm Inc has 0.07% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Ws Mngmt Lllp reported 526,762 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,516 shares. Barnett And owns 43,060 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 7.28M were reported by State Street.