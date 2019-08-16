Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding as Share Value Rose; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Increased Its Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 10,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 31,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 42,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 11.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

