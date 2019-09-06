Benjamin F Edwards & Company Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 5,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 4,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 9,489 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 5,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 789,817 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 2,070 shares to 9,368 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,634 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc..

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 80,199 shares to 141,139 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 10,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,542 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

