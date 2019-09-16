Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increased Its Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $2.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Raised Its Position

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 3.59M shares traded or 109.16% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 6535.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 39,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 39,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 1.68 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 91,857 shares to 135,205 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 13,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,147 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

