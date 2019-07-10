Benjamin F Edwards & Company Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; American National Insurance Co Has 1.38 Sentiment

American National Insurance Co (ANAT) investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 73 funds increased and started new holdings, while 53 sold and reduced their holdings in American National Insurance Co. The funds in our database reported: 16.87 million shares, up from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American National Insurance Co in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 36 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 10,679 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 31,520 shares with $1.48 million value, down from 42,199 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $221.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 4,551 shares to 31,493 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 8,918 shares and now owns 41,711 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 869 shares. Wright Service holds 21,357 shares. Madison Holding owns 16,423 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.63% or 6.98M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vident Advisory invested in 43,160 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Strategic Ltd reported 12,773 shares. Leavell Inv holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 86,316 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 1.36 million shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,386 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,093 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 8,524 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation has invested 0.97% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 714,883 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by Perez Beatriz R.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 38.23% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company for 11.28 million shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 80,039 shares or 9.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.9% invested in the company for 72,453 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.65% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,486 shares.

The stock increased 1.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 66,000 shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance services and products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The companyÂ’s Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. It has a 8.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products.

