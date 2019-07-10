Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position; ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (WMS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (WMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 59 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 58 cut down and sold stock positions in ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS. The institutional investors in our database now own: 41.37 million shares, down from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 12.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 8,307 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock rose 12.19%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 73,181 shares with $13.90M value, up from 64,874 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $914.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It has a 26.61 P/E ratio. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 15.82% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for 6.76 million shares. Stockbridge Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 425,209 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 167,766 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. WMS’s profit will be $31.48M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5,400.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 119,160 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 2,677 shares to 116,142 valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) stake by 10,122 shares and now owns 110,323 shares. First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.