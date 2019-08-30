Benjamin F Edwards & Company Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Rose While Sectoral Asset Management Raised Stake by $2.65 Million

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 22,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 20,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $227.58. About 2.94 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 104,254 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,687 shares to 15,338 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 41,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,550 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43,582 shares. Somerset Tru owns 14,765 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 39,298 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Autus Asset Limited Liability Co owns 3,404 shares. Caprock Incorporated holds 0.59% or 15,790 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.37% or 6,525 shares in its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel holds 221,304 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 37,333 shares. London Co Of Virginia accumulated 433,006 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 6,033 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sit Inv Assoc reported 160,723 shares. Hwg Holding LP has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,973 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Company reported 29,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 72 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 16,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 3,246 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.11% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 185,000 shares. Pnc Financial has 7,280 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). State Street owns 1.84M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Amalgamated Retail Bank, a New York-based fund reported 6,205 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Sectoral Asset Mngmt has invested 1.51% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceut by 222,600 shares to 934,334 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,046 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceutic.