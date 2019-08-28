Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2810.73 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 72.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.