Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Since Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 614.49% and its consensus target price is $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Benitec Biopharma Limited and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.11% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has 31.33% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.