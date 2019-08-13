Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 100.32 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Translate Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 162.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Benitec Biopharma Limited and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.11% and 58.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.