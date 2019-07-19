Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

As Biotechnology companies, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|84.38
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Benitec Biopharma Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-11.24%
|-13.67%
|16.93%
|-59.89%
|-81.09%
|-16.92%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.