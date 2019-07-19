Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

As Biotechnology companies, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 84.38 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Benitec Biopharma Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.