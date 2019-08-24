Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 520.44 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, which is potential 76.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 99.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.