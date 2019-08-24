Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 27.79 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.