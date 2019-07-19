Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.80 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 211.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 30.5%. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.