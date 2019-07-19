Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.80
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 211.21%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Benitec Biopharma Limited and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 30.5%. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
