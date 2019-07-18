Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Since Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Benitec Biopharma Limited and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.