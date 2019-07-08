Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|3.63
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Benitec Biopharma Limited and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 49.4%. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.81%
|-25.82%
|-47.21%
|-24.94%
|-56.74%
|-48.36%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
