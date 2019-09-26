Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Benitec Biopharma Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,390.68% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.