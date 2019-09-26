Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Benitec Biopharma Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,390.68% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.