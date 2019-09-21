Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

Since Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.86 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Benitec Biopharma Limited and Vericel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 49.35% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 89%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.