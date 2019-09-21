Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 167.15%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.11% and 87.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
