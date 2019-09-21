Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 167.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Benitec Biopharma Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.11% and 87.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.