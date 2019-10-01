Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,261,349,350.47% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 28,438,030.56% -31.4% -23.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc.’s potential upside is 43.88% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Benitec Biopharma Limited and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.11% and 90.9% respectively. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Replimune Group Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.