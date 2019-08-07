Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Comparing side by side

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|7.43
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential -0.99% downside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.