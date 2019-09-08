Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $30.5, which is potential 226.55% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
