Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $30.5, which is potential 226.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.