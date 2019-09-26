Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Benitec Biopharma Limited has 4.11% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Benitec Biopharma Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Benitec Biopharma Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
