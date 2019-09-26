Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited has 4.11% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Benitec Biopharma Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Benitec Biopharma Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.