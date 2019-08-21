Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.70 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 82.8%. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.