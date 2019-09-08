Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Contrasting side by side

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.27 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 81.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.