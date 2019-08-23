Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Contrasting side by side

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.