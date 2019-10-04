Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Comparing side by side

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,267,546,322.29% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 441,790,930.35% 13.7% 11.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was more bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 8 of the 10 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.