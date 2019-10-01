Benin Management Upped Stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG); As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased Its Position

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 445,323 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ARE ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO IN MAY 2017; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips: Backs Target of Avg Annual 100 bps Improvement in Adjusted EBITA Margin; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize rejects calls for shareholder vote on takeover defence; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- ACS-NT, Model 78108 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 23/04/2018 – Correction to Philips 1Q Earnings Story; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AS OF SAME DATE; 09/05/2018 – Activist investor CIAM drops opposition to Ahold poison pill; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Starts Shr Buyback Program; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize urged to put poison pill decision to vote

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 95.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,517 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $666,000, up from 1,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs (NYSE:SBH) by 65,678 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,386 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pcj Counsel Ltd has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alley Co Limited Co invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hanson Mcclain owns 1,344 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 63,062 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). E&G LP holds 0.2% or 1,750 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership holds 3,852 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry & Company has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 184,300 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Clean Yield reported 80 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 9,976 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rockland Tru has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

