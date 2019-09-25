Benin Management Upped Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position by $860,000; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Cut Its Exelon (EXC) Position by $307,488; Share Value Declined

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 185,866 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 161,645 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – FRANS MULLER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 23/05/2018 – PHILIPS AND TPV TO ENTER GLOBAL BRAND LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize urged to put poison pill decision to vote; 16/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting is now Signify; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Royal Philips to give India rights of TV brand to TPV Technology – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18,100 shares to 16,466 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,467 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Philips issues inaugural Green Innovation Bond Amsterdam Stock Exchange:NL0000009538 – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Philips’ intelligent health solutions at IFA 2019 adapt to individual consumer needs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of â€˜Command Center Summit: Connected Care Deliveryâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Koninklijke Philips N.V. Shares Fell 18% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Philips and Centre Hospitalier RÃ©gional Universitaire de Nancy announce 10-year enterprise informatics agreement to increase efficiency and improve patient care – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,417 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

