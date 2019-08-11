Benin Management Upped Its Holding in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $805,623; Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 9,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 521,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.57 million, up from 512,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.64 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT

