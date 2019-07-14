Benin Management Upped Holding in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $805,623; Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Its Vicor (VICR) Stake by $1.60 Million; Stock Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 91,587 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 1.18M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 463 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 49,680 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 24,713 shares. 67,261 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership. First Washington Corporation holds 2.32% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 147,180 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Street Corporation stated it has 482,670 shares. 210 are held by Howe Rusling Inc. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,297 shares. Int Grp Inc holds 13,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,074 are owned by National Bank Of America De.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7..

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83M for 64.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.