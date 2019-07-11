Benin Management Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Sentiment Is 1.14

Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 42 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 37 reduced and sold positions in Mercantile Bank Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 8.74 million shares, up from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mercantile Bank Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 30 Increased: 29 New Position: 13.

Benin Management Corp decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 8.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Benin Management Corp holds 91,437 shares with $11.21M value, down from 99,532 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14 million shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Outperform" rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18. The firm has "Equal-Weight" rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned "Outperform" rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned "Overweight" rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has "Outperform" rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned "Overweight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 10,501 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.59% or 61,409 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.98% or 6,000 shares. Advsr Ok holds 20.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.56 million shares. Addenda holds 0.3% or 34,055 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 5,545 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,350 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.9% or 329,643 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Ltd Liability Company invested in 44,768 shares. Ser Automobile Association owns 1.38M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. M Kraus & Company reported 46,563 shares stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vanguard reported 113.26M shares. Macroview Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56 shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 121,278 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation for 1.04 million shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 392,865 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 262,041 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.4% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,705 shares.

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.02 million for 13.06 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $523.40 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

