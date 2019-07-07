Benin Management Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $987,590 as Share Price Rose; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Raised Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $675,286; Share Value Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 72,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 1.13M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,159 shares to 6,841 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,263 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0.02% or 59,549 shares. Enterprise Finance Ser Corp stated it has 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Oarsman Cap accumulated 15,152 shares. First Bancorporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 706 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Reilly Financial Lc reported 238 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 672,190 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 78,796 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Tradition Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 47,495 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 805,393 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group holds 0.75% or 29,851 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 2.73% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tirschwell And Loewy Inc has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 42,407 are owned by Boys Arnold And Inc. Citizens Northern Corp accumulated 4,655 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 14,380 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.53 million shares. Arvest Bankshares Division reported 3,620 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 16,607 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 0.92% or 38,238 shares. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 1.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). James Rech Inc holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio.