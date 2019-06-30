Benin Management Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $987,590; High Pointe Capital Management Increases Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 17,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 15.18M shares traded or 104.68% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2.68 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.32% or 3.06M shares. Navellier & Associates accumulated 15,003 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Com stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burke Herbert Fincl Bank reported 1.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Commerce owns 95,420 shares. Massachusetts-based Grimes Inc has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Girard Prtn holds 30,784 shares. 59,490 are owned by Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or. Preferred Limited Liability Co invested in 6,861 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 1.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stephens Ar holds 165,117 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Management Lc has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 930 shares stake.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 376,801 shares stake. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 147,157 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 7,919 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 105,615 shares. State Street holds 0.12% or 32.62M shares. Fil holds 2.33M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Freshford Capital Lc has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 401,334 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp accumulated 287 shares. Rdl Financial Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,728 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Sei has 0.17% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

