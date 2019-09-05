Benin Management Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) Has Lifted by $805,623; Adirondack Research & Management Cut Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding by $994,500

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 817,699 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 317,883 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 394,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 234,543 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.99 million for 7.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 28,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 67,181 shares. James Inv Incorporated has 0.09% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 102,727 shares. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco accumulated 0.87% or 390,777 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0% or 1,525 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 7.47 million shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 893,129 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 118,052 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). First Trust Lp reported 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Oaktree Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 2.22M shares. 11,167 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,195 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 529,113 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).